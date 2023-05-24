 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Destiny 2 is bringing Cayde back for its next expansion, The Final Shape

Nathan Fillion is back to voice the lovable (and seemingly very dead) Exo

Michael McWhertor
Death apparently is not the end for Cayde-6, the beloved Exo Hunter of Destiny 2, voiced by Firefly and Castle star Nathan Fillion. Bungie revealed Wednesday at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase that Cayde will return, somehow, for the next Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape.

A teaser trailer shows Ikora Rey, Vanguard of the Warlocks, chatting with Cayde — or Cayde’s ghost? — and lamenting that he’s missed some pretty big Destiny stuff over the past few years. Cayde checked out of Destiny 2 in 2018, and despite a pledge that the Exo wouldn’t return, he sure seems like he’s back.

Bungie promises to reveal more details at a separate showcase. On Aug. 22, Bungie will offer new details about The Final Shape, pitched as the conclusion to Destiny’s 10-year Light & Darkness Saga.

The PlayStation-owned studio also has another big thing to talk about: Marathon, the newly revealed extraction-shooter revival of its much older franchise.

“This is a momentous time for Bungie, as we continue our evolution into a multi-game studio,” said Bungie CEO Pete Parsons in a news release. “More than thirty years of passion for creating incredible games has led us here and will push us into the future. We have a tremendous amount of work ahead, including continuing to build our Marathon development team and supporting Destiny for years to come. With our partners at PlayStation, we’re working to make our bold vision of Bungie as a true entertainment company a reality, while never forgetting our core mission: building worlds that inspire friendship.”

