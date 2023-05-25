A resurrected MoviePass launches today with four plans and a vague ‘unlimited’ promise

MoviePass is back. For real this time. Maybe?

The movie subscription service that blazed all too bright and fast back in 2018 and 2019 has risen from the ashes with a new model, new plans, and a theoretically improved lifespan. Starting on May 25, after a lengthy beta period, MoviePass is now open for anyone to subscribe.

In its first iteration, MoviePass offered unlimited movies for just $9.95, a deal that sounded too good to be true. And it kinda was; suffering from profit issues compounded by the pandemic, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020. This time around, though, there are four plans to choose from, each with a set of limitations. The plans now come with “credits” to redeem, and each individual movie showing is worth a different amount of credits, depending on theater, movie, and timing. A Thursday night premiere of the next Marvel movie, for instance, will probably cost you more than a Tuesday matinee of a movie that’s been in theaters for a couple of months. Up to two months of unused credits will roll over.

The four monthly plans for everywhere in the United States, except for NYC and Southern California, are: Basic costs $10 a month and gives you 34 credits a month (approximately 1-3 movies); Standard costs $20 a month and gives you 72 credits (3-7 movies); Premium costs $30 a month and gives you 113 credits (5-11) movies; and Pro costs $40 and gives you 640 credits — which should be enough to see one movie a day for 30 days.

MoviePass has adjusted pricing for the NYC metro area and Southern California. The plans breakdown as: Basic for $20 and 68 credits a month (1-3 movies); Standard for $30 and 140 credits a month (3-7); Premium for $40 and 200 credits a month (5-11 movies); and Pro for $60 a month and 1200 credits (30 movies).

While the launch touts an “unlimited” plan, clarification from MoviePass suggests it’s just a flashier sell for the Pro plan, which allows a person to watch 30 movies a month. Not quite the old MoviePass creed, but still pretty hefty.