Warhammer 40K goes Twisted Metal in the combat racer Speed Freeks

Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 franchise is aiming to fill the Twisted Metal-shaped hole in the hearts of fans with a new car combat racing game. Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, a free-to-play, class-based multiplayer car combat racer inspired by a 2018 miniatures game, is coming to Windows PC, with an alpha playtest hitting Steam on Thursday.

While the draw appears to be blowing up Orks behind the wheel, there’s more than just wanton destruction at play in Speed Freeks. Players will battle each other in a variety of rigs — there are damage, tank, and support types — in multiple game types. Chase Mode sees teams capturing points and fighting to control them, while Convoy Mode will be about protecting your convoy while trying to sabotage your enemy’s.

Presumably, there will also be an option to just jump into Speed Freeks’ 16-player matches and blow each other up.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is being developed by Caged Element, which made another combat racing game, Grip — which had a bit of a Wipeout/MotorStorm vibe to it — and is published by Plaion. The developer says that Speed Freeks is “a bit scrappy, ramshackle and bolted together” so expect some bugs if you get into the alpha test.

You can request access to play Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks early over at Steam.