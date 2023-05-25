 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy monsters have never looked tastier than in Studio Trigger’s Delicious in Dungeon trailer

Yum!

By Petrana Radulovic
If you’ve ever faced off against a huge monster in a video game or in your Dungeons & Dragons session and thought to yourself, hmmmm, this giant squid/dragon/minotaur would make a tasty dish... then there’s a new anime for you. It’s like the gourmet world of Food Wars meets fantasy.

Delicious in Dungeon follows a group of adventures on a quest to save one of their party members. But because they’re out of food and money, they decide that their best bet is to eat the monsters they encounter. Yum! As it turns out, this isn’t just a practical plan — the group’s leader has always secretly wanted to eat these dungeon-dwelling monsters, so this is a dream come true for him.

Based on the manga of the same name, the new series comes from Studio Trigger, the animation studio behind Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Promare. Delicious in Dungeon is set to debut in January 2024.

