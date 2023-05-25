Space Marine 2 gameplay trailer finally shows a new-and-improved Primaris Titus at work

Space Marine 2, the long-awaited sequel to the hit 2011 Warhammer 40,000-themed third-person shooter, looks great. A new gameplay trailer, shown during the Warhammer Skulls streaming event, is no boomer shooter but a full-fledged AAA experience with all the lighting and high-resolution graphics that entrails... er, entails.

Developer Saber Interactive revealed the game in December, showing Ultramarine Titus, an eight-foot-tall, genetically engineered child-soldier-turned-killing-machine, in a lavish CGI trailer. At the time he was swooping in like an angel to relieve harried Imperial Guard soldiers beset on all sides by an Alien-like Tyranid swarm. Now he’s moving the battle line forward with big sweeps of his chainsword and several well-placed mass-reactive rounds from his boltgun.

The announcement was accompanied by a new Warhammer 40,000 miniature depicting the main character in action. Expect more details on Space Marine The Board Game to come.

Space Marine 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.