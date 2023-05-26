Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch wipes out duplication glitches

A new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released Thursday addresses a number of glitches in the Switch game that let players duplicate items. Version 1.1.2 for Tears of the Kingdom, released on May 25, appears to include mostly minor bug fixes to the game, but players who updated their copy of the Switch game quickly discovered that multiple dupe glitches no longer work.

Polygon has tested Tears of the Kingdom’s latest patch and confirmed those findings. For now, it’s no longer possible to duplicate weapons, items, and other materials through previously known exploits.

Prior to version 1.1.2, players had devised multiple methods for duplicating items — including rare, high-value items like diamonds — by using quick inventory switching, the game’s paraglider, and shield hopping. Those exploits only work with versions 1.1.1 and earlier. Depending on their system settings, players can opt in to updating games on Nintendo Switch.

Below are the full patch notes for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new patch, from Nintendo’s Support website.

Ver. 1.1.2 (Released May 25, 2023)

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes