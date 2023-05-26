 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Homeworld 3 delayed again, now launching in 2024

Gearbox Software moves release date to February to ‘refine and polish’ the RTS

By Owen S. Good
/ new
A fleet of ships outside a megalith. A bright sun flares in the background. Image: Blackbird Interactive/Gearbox Publishing

Homeworld 3 is delayed and will now launch in February 2024, Gearbox Publishing announced on Thursday. The schedule change confirms what fans had suspected, as previously the sci-fi real-time strategy game had been slated for a launch sometime in the first half of this year.

In a Twitter statement, Gearbox said the delay is meant to give those fans “the quality experience [they] deserve.” The studio added that “we need more time to refine and polish the game.” Homeworld 3 will launch on Windows PC.

Blackbird Interactive, which made the spinoff/prequel Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak for Gearbox in 2016, has been developing Homeworld 3 since 2017.

This makes the second delay for Homeworld 3, whose first launch window was 2022. The series dates to 1999 but hasn’t seen a main-series launch since 2003’s Homeworld 2 (though a remastered version of that did launch in 2015).

The series’ dormancy comes from former publisher THQ’s bankruptcy and liquidation 10 years ago; Gearbox’s acquisition of the franchise; a crowdfunding campaign to support the long-awaited sequel; and then Embracer Group’s acquisition of Gearbox, suspending that campaign.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get the Phantom Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce
/ new

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game studio issues apology for the game’s many bugs

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Convergence is a solid platformer in the League of Legends universe

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

The Dragon’s Tears geoglyph locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Mike Mahardy and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will also include the two earliest games in the series

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Jochi-iu Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Chelsea Stark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon