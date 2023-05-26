 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game studio issues apology for the game’s many bugs

‘We would like to sincerely apologize for the underwhelming experience many of you have had’

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Gollum looks around an orc factory in the Lord of the Rings: Gollum game Image: Daedalic Entertainment

Underwhelming games come and go, but it’s pretty singular when the developers themselves apologize in same week a game debuts. That’s what happened on Friday when Daedalic Entertainment, the developers behind the maligned The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, posted a statement on Twitter to apologize for the game’s many technical issues.

“We would like to sincerely apologize for the underwhelming experience many of you have had with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum upon its release,” the statement reads. “We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves or for our dedicated community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused.”

The statement goes on to emphasize how much the studio values the feedback of the game’s players before promising upcoming patches that will, “allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential.” (The studio has also already released a day one patch for Gollum.) It’s a very strangely worded statement, but at the very least the sentiment behind it seems genuine.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get the Phantom Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce
/ new

Convergence is a solid platformer in the League of Legends universe

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

The Dragon’s Tears geoglyph locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Mike Mahardy and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will also include the two earliest games in the series

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Homeworld 3 delayed again, now launching in 2024

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Jochi-iu Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Chelsea Stark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon