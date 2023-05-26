The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game studio issues apology for the game’s many bugs

Underwhelming games come and go, but it’s pretty singular when the developers themselves apologize in same week a game debuts. That’s what happened on Friday when Daedalic Entertainment, the developers behind the maligned The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, posted a statement on Twitter to apologize for the game’s many technical issues.

“We would like to sincerely apologize for the underwhelming experience many of you have had with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum upon its release,” the statement reads. “We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves or for our dedicated community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused.”

A few words from the " The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ " team pic.twitter.com/adPamy5EjO — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) May 26, 2023

The statement goes on to emphasize how much the studio values the feedback of the game’s players before promising upcoming patches that will, “allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential.” (The studio has also already released a day one patch for Gollum.) It’s a very strangely worded statement, but at the very least the sentiment behind it seems genuine.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.