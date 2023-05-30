Silent Hill: Ascension looks part Until Dawn, part Twitch Plays Pokémon

Konami and developer Genvid offered a new peek at their upcoming interactive streaming series based on the Silent Hill franchise on Tuesday, teasing a terrifying story of intergenerational trauma and promising that viewers will have a “direct and permanent influence on the story and characters of Silent Hill: Ascension.”

Silent Hill: Ascension will incorporate branching storylines and player-based choice in an ambitious blend of Telltale Games-style narrative, Twitch Plays Pokémon massively multiplayer interactivity, and classic Silent Hill scares. Ascension is said to be a canon entry in the Silent Hill franchise, meaning players will have some level of ownership over the series’ fiction.

A new trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension teases the multiple characters and interwoven storylines that players and viewers can expect when the series launches in 2023. Genvid promises that the actions of millions will decide the fate of the series’ characters day-to-day, and that the project’s creators don’t know how Ascension will end.

“We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe,” said Motoi Okamoto, a producer on the Silent Hill series at Konami, in a news release. “It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe.”

Silent Hill: Ascension will stream on the series’ official website and on multiple, unspecified devices — though it sounds like Genvid and Konami want to bring a native player app to consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and TVs.

Working alongside Genvid and Konami are Bad Robot Games, the gaming division of JJ Abrams’ production company, and Behaviour Interactive, the developer of Dead by Daylight and Meet Your Maker.

Silent Hill: Ascension is one of many projects in development in Konami’s long-dormant psychological horror franchise. It was revealed last year during the Silent Hill Transmission livestream alongside a remake of Silent Hill 2, a brand-new entry called Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill: Townfall, a game made in partnership with boutique publisher Annapurna Interactive and developed by No Code (Stories Untold, Observation). A new Silent Hill movie, Return to Silent Hill, is also in the works with director Christophe Gans at the helm.