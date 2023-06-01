The one thing to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is it’s just Part 1

The next chapter in Miles Morales’ multiversal story is here with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, and it’s great. But now that we’ve seen it, we have one thing we think everybody should remember going into it: The working title for this movie was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse — Part 1. And there’s another movie on the way.

Just like how Avengers: Endgame was originally called Avengers: Infinity War — Part 2, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally titled Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse — Part 2. Without saying anything in particular about how Across the Spider-verse does (or doesn’t) end, we just think you’ll have a better time watching the movie if you know there’s another one right around the bend. If you’re expecting everything to get wrapped up by the time the credits roll, you might be in for a shock.

The good news is, even through the story doesn’t get wrapped the rest of the movie is a pretty good time. From Polygon’s review:

Not every theme and plot and moment in Across the Spider-Verse lands, particularly with the other part of this story still most of a year away. But in the end, the theme of the Spider-Verse movies is shaping up to be a story about people trying to be bigger and bolder themselves, trying to reach beyond what they’re told they’re capable of, and do more. It’s no wonder that every part of Across the Spider-Verse is an attempt to outdo the first movie. The idea of growing, of surpassing and ignoring everyone else’s limits, is the heart of this series’ heroes and their individual journeys. It looks like the movies themselves are designed to follow suit.

Despite the name change, the third movie is well on the way. The bad news is that the film is still almost a year away, set to arrive on March 29, 2024.