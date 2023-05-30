HyperX launches new Cloud 3 wired gaming headset

HyperX announced a new version of its flagship Cloud gaming headset for PC and consoles, the Cloud 3. It’s available starting Tuesday for $99.99. While its design doesn’t seems to have evolved much from the previous version that launched 2015 and quickly became the gold standard, the company says that the Cloud 3 boasts several improvements.

It claims to have re-engineered its 53 mm audio drivers for better performance, and its adjustable boom microphone supports noise-cancellation. Plus, it has a built-in metal pop filter to prevent unwanted sounds from getting through. In terms of fit, HyperX credits new materials with making it more comfortable to wear over long periods of time. It also includes a lifetime activation of DTS Headphone:X, PC software that enables 3D audio for a more immersive soundscape.

One of the most welcome changes is how it can connect to devices. The Cloud 3 can connect more easily to modern devices via USB-C, USB-A, or with the standard 3.5 mm headphone port. With this flexibility, you can easily connect to most consoles or portable devices you might have.

While the headset’s launch is exciting, a new iteration of HyperX’s flagship Cloud headset hitting shelves usually means that there are several tweaks of the formula to come. Historically, HyperX has released a wireless version after the launch of the revised wired model, then it follows that move up with console-specific headsets with lower costs. However, it’s possible that its release plans may be a tad different for the Cloud 3, since it’s now under the ownership of HP.