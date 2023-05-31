Good Omens season 2’s new title sequence gives us clues about the mysterious plot

Good Omens season 2 won’t hit Prime Video until later this summer, but a first look at the new opening title should whet fans’ appetites. Polygon can exclusively reveal the gorgeous sequence for the show, which raises tons of questions about where the follow-up to Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy adaptation is headed.

Just like the first season’s opening sequence, season 2’s is a mishmash of illustration, physical props, computer effects, and more — and also chock full of little details and Easter eggs. It’s worth rewatching it over and over to pick up on everything. Peter Anderson, the designer behind the title sequences for both seasons of the show, says that the cinema scene will change from week-to-week to keep up with the new episodes. His favorite little detail, though, involves the scenes in hell.

“If you look closely a character from the series one titles is trying to escape hell again!” he tells Polygon over email.

Of course, there are definitely some details that will only make sense once the season unfolds. For now it’s a sneak peek of sorts, into a Good Omens we have no roadmap for.

“We started the sequence for series two as a direct follow on from series one,” Anderson says. “The content of the titles was an obsessively detailed telling of the new series story with a few gems for the avid fan.”

While the first season of Good Omens faithfully adapted Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, the second one wades into uncharted (and unwritten) territory, pulling from the hypothetical sequel that Gaiman and Pratchett never got to write. Details have been scarce, but one thing’s for certain: everyone’s favorite demon-angel pair, once-again played here by David Tennant and Michael Sheen, will return.

Good Omens season 2 hits Prime Video on July 28.