Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest PlayStation exclusive coming to PC

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games’ 2021 third-person shooter/platformer for PlayStation 5, will launch for Windows PC via Steam in July.

The release will mark the first time that the 20-year-old franchise has appeared on any platform other than PlayStation (not counting some mobile spinoffs). It’s also another Sony Interactive Entertainment first-party release on PC, continuing a push that began in 2020 with Horizon Zero Dawn.

Nixxes Software is handling the PC port. In a PlayStation Blog post, the studio emphasized that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will support ultra-wide monitor setups, including 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 aspect ratios.

Over the years, the Ratchet & Clank series has been as widely praised for its gameplay and story as its animated visuals, so bringing it to PC, with all of the performance that platform’s constituency expects, is no small task.

Nixxes said Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will support “unlocked framerates and […] the latest performance enhancing upscaling technologies.” There will also be ray-tracing served.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart first launched in June 2021 on PlayStation 5, the series’ debut on that console and first game since 2016’s Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Insomniac Games in 2019. Rift Apart was a critical and commercial success, gathering multiple nominations from The Game Awards, the DICE Awards, and the Game Developers Choice Awards while selling more than a million copies worldwide, the best of any title in the series. It was No. 20 on Polygon’s list of the 50 best games of 2021.