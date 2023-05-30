Barbie’s mugshot is now a nerdy fan art meme

The Barbie movie might just have produced the last good meme on Twitter.
Last week, director Greta Gerwig and Warner Bros. released a trailer for Barbie. In it, Barbie slugs a man in Venice Beach and gets thrown in jail, with the trailer showing both her booking photo (and Ken’s).
Those images have inspired a wave of memes online, as people now share fan art that swaps Barbie and Ken out for other characters from treasured video game and anime franchises.
One of the early viral posts was shared online by user Mew on Twitter. In the tweet, you can see both Barbie and Ken’s mugshots side by side. Barbie looks concerned and stressed whereas Ken is just beaming with the widest smile. The dichotomy between their reactions clearly endeared more than a few fans, and the tweet garnered over 32 thousand quote tweets at the time of publication.
babe wake up . a new draw your ship prompt just dropped pic.twitter.com/cqDUWlACCG— mew (@kojironanjo) May 25, 2023
The quote tweets are now stuffed with fan art referencing seemingly every fandom that’s ever existed. There are anime characters, video game heroes, even the Muppets.
literally them #SonicTheHedgehog #Barbie #knuxouge https://t.co/JiiuzkuSHm pic.twitter.com/xhfLuUdeHr— tess☕✨ (@tessywantstodie) May 29, 2023
Pov:Your wife burns the whole house #twiyor #SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/kny1PkIQHI pic.twitter.com/nBNAwJVkGy— Marshie✨ (@Marshm_05) May 29, 2023
I've returned form vacation. https://t.co/BLTgaoPriA pic.twitter.com/e6CEy88elH— KIORA (@Kiora06) May 29, 2023
They have committed crimes #SuperMario #Luigi #PrincessDaisy #Nintendo #Fanart https://t.co/vaWKbSPY9c pic.twitter.com/u2V9DgwPq8— Mikayla (@Bubblepopspit) May 30, 2023
The car ending.#FNAF #fnafsecuritybreach #fnafsb https://t.co/xGxvHYdVfr pic.twitter.com/zxEipvg2nT— Bơ (COMM OPEN) (@a_wipp) May 30, 2023
Straight to jail!— Ꚍoffe! (@Imtoffe) May 30, 2023
⛓ ⛓ https://t.co/S9Iq7LvFMK pic.twitter.com/pP90o0t1jZ
they were too silly#eimiko https://t.co/VlzaHVEOMR pic.twitter.com/axCBsUY29M— Kokomia ❀ (@Aimokok) May 30, 2023
The final mugshot.— Sam Lee Wins (I animate things.) (@MechanicalPengi) May 29, 2023
Thanks for all the support!#ATLA #barbie #mugshot #sokka #katara #meme https://t.co/O9a3IXS1gP pic.twitter.com/J8y62v0zh9
Sheriff said time out#arcane #ekko #jinx https://t.co/DG0BkCp3Mr pic.twitter.com/5y7RpbGg06— cas | commissions closed | (@swampcastle04) May 29, 2023
I needed a wano edition#lunami #ONEPIECE https://t.co/RP5hxRrToj pic.twitter.com/sNixNOQaTO— CEO of women ♀️ (@dailyrebranded) May 29, 2023
Hope people love it! #エレミカ #進撃の巨人 #eremika #エレン https://t.co/8xpuu9tqQa pic.twitter.com/Hnb0LtUPJ6— sumi | COMMISSIONS OPEN (@sumie_nsp) May 29, 2023
I drew them again #chainsawman #CSM https://t.co/d9RzHmFXwL pic.twitter.com/UUFyvwosmy— Rayne ️ (@BananaBedside) May 29, 2023
This phenomenon began on Twitter, but inevitably spread to other social platforms like TikTok:
@glazednotes
This is so them #deadpool #spiderman #spideypool #spidermanxdeadpool #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelfanart #peterparker #wadewilson #spidermanfanart #deadpoolfanart #fyp #barbie #barbiemovie #artmeme #barbiemugshot♬ original sound - enojasion
There are too many tweets to stuff into this story; you scroll through the quote tweets for yourself if you want more.
Barbie and all her shenanigans come to theaters July 21.
