PlayStation Plus June 2023 free games: Jurassic World and NBA 2K

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers’ free games for June are NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi. Players may download them beginning Tuesday, June 6.

NBA 2K23, by Visual Concepts and 2K Sports, hardly needs explanation — it’s an NBA sports simulation arriving just as the league’s championship round tips off. NBA 2K23’s broadcast presentation and high-fidelity gameplay are served through several deep modes, including MyCareer (a single-player sports narrative), The W (the simulation of the WNBA), and the all-new MyNBA Eras, which allows players to start a franchise from as far back as 1983 and completely rewrite league history.

Jurassic World Evolution 2, which launched in 2021, is Frontier Developments’ management sim take on the iconic (and dangerous) dinosaur park. The game is set after the events of the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Characters such as Dr. Ian Malcom and Claire Dearing appear in the game, voiced by their original actors.

Trek to Yomi is a 2022 side-scrolling action game from Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital. Aside from its story, set in feudal Japan’s Edo period, players will pay close attention to its individual combat encounters, breaking down an enemy’s defense with a well-timed strike or counterattack, using their katana and other traditional samurai weapons.

All of these games are available to download for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning June 6. May’s games — Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders, are still available to PS Plus Essential subscribers until Tuesday, June 6.