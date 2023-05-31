 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PlayStation Plus June 2023 free games: Jurassic World and NBA 2K

Plus Trek to Yomi, a samurai action-adventure

By Owen S. Good
/ new
PlayStation Plus’ new logo (2022) Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers’ free games for June are NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi. Players may download them beginning Tuesday, June 6.

NBA 2K23, by Visual Concepts and 2K Sports, hardly needs explanation — it’s an NBA sports simulation arriving just as the league’s championship round tips off. NBA 2K23’s broadcast presentation and high-fidelity gameplay are served through several deep modes, including MyCareer (a single-player sports narrative), The W (the simulation of the WNBA), and the all-new MyNBA Eras, which allows players to start a franchise from as far back as 1983 and completely rewrite league history.

Jurassic World Evolution 2, which launched in 2021, is Frontier Developments’ management sim take on the iconic (and dangerous) dinosaur park. The game is set after the events of the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Characters such as Dr. Ian Malcom and Claire Dearing appear in the game, voiced by their original actors.

Trek to Yomi is a 2022 side-scrolling action game from Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital. Aside from its story, set in feudal Japan’s Edo period, players will pay close attention to its individual combat encounters, breaking down an enemy’s defense with a well-timed strike or counterattack, using their katana and other traditional samurai weapons.

All of these games are available to download for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning June 6. May’s gamesGrid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders, are still available to PS Plus Essential subscribers until Tuesday, June 6.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Orochium Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce
/ new

Nouda Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

The best new Star Trek show is free to watch on YouTube

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Timothy Olyphant faces off against a dangerous killer in Justified sequel series

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Florida’s big fighting game tournament is becoming unsafe for trans attendees

By Ian Walker

Kudanisar Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon