Timothy Olyphant faces off against a dangerous killer in Justified sequel series

Raylan Givens is back to once again dispense justice in a way only he can. But this time, instead of coming back to his hometown in Kentucky, Givens, once again played by Timothy Olyphant, is working in Detroit and he’s got a daughter to look after. Justified: City Primeval is currently planned as a miniseries and is set for release on FX and Hulu on July 18.

The new Justified series is a sequel to the original show and picks up several years after the events of the finale. After his return to Miami, Raylan has a sudden move to Detroit and continues his work as a U.S. Marshal. Raylan’s daughter is now a young adult and under threat from the series’ new antagonist Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), who seems to take a special interest in her — or a special interest in getting under Raylan’s skin, at least.

Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Marin Ireland, and Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant as Raylan’s daughter Willa. The series is once again based on an Elmore Leonard novel, though not one of Leonard’s Raylan Givens stories, but rather City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit — a novel that didn’t actually feature Givens at all. Instead of original series showrunner and creator Graham Yost, City Primeval is created and developed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who also worked on the original series.