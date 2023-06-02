8BitDo’s Xbox Arcade Stick comes just in time for Street Fighter 6

8BitDo has brought its Arcade Stick to the Xbox. The fight stick, which originally launched in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and PC, is the first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick, and it works with the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It’s available for pre-order now for $119.99, and 8BitDo plans to launch it on June 30. With Street Fighter 6 launching today, and Tekken 8 coming at some point, you’ll have no shortage of big fighting games to play with it.

This fight stick is built to be a solid entry-level model, yet it has a robust set of buttons and capabilities that might pique the interest of veteran fight stick fiddlers, too. In addition to replicating the Xbox controller’s face buttons, it has LSB and RSB buttons (replicating clicking in the left or right analog stick), a toggle switch to choose whether the stick is mapped to the left analog stick, right analog stick, or to the directional pad.

Once you plug the included 2.4 GHz wireless adapter that can plug into your Xbox or PC, it can be used wirelessly for up to 30 hours per charge. Alternatively, you can plug it in for a wired connection for latency improvements. In terms of audio passthrough, it has a 3.5 mm jack for headsets or headphones.

Like 8BitDo’s previous Arcade Stick for Switch and PC that’s still available for a lower $89.99 price, this one’s buttons can be customized within the company’s Ultimate software. Not just that, it can be opened up in case you want to customize its components. It supports 30 mm and 24 mm buttons, and its joystick mounting plate supports “virtually every arcade stick ever made,” in 8BitDo’s words, including Sanwa and Seimitsu hardware.