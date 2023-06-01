Stray is pouncing onto newer Macs

Stray is coming to the Mac platform, branching out from being on Windows (via Steam) and PlayStation consoles. In case you haven’t played it already, it’s a platformer and puzzle game where you command a cat through a post-apocalyptic world. It can be bleak, but at least there’s a dedicated “meow” button, which I just constantly hammer when I play.

Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio haven’t shared a release date or price for the Mac version of the game, but it’s worth noting that it won’t work on all Mac computers. In fact, it requires that your Mac have either an Apple M1 or M2 processor. It’s increasingly likely that you might have one, if you purchased a new Mac in the last two or so years. Older Macs that have Intel-based processors won’t be able to run this game.

Even in 2023, many of today’s most popular big-budget titles and indie gems alike aren’t guaranteed a Mac port, nor is it likely that it’ll happen for most games. Outliers clearly exist outside of Stray, like Resident Evil Village, which is one of the Mac’s biggest gets in recent years. And Stray wasn’t alone today in sharing news of a Mac port; No Man’s Sky is getting one, too. That one is available starting today, and it’s free to to own for those who have it on Windows via Steam.

Apple is bolstering its game library on Mac ahead of next week’s WWDC 2023 keynote, where the company is expected to announce a virtual reality headset, among other products.