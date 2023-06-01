 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

Spider-Verse will be continued next year

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen fight the Spot in Across the Spider-Verse. Image: Sony Pictures

Miles Morales’ second big-screen outing as Spider-Man is undoubtedly bigger and more multiversal than his first. Between his run-ins with the Spot and his disagreements with Miguel O’Hara, Miles has more than a few problems to account for in Across the Spider-Versemore than just one movie can hold. But even still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Spider-Verse 2 needs a post-credit sequence.

In fact, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t have a post-credits or a mid-credits scene. If you stick around for the first bit of credits you’ll at least see the title card for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the Part 2 to Across’ Part 1, and the conclusion of the Spider-Verse trilogy.

On the one hand, it’s impossible to say no to more Spider-Verse. On the other hand, it’s a little refreshing to see a superhero movie that isn’t holding anything back for a post-credits tease — even if its ending is mostly a tease in and of itself. Either way, Across the Spider-Verse’s lack of a post-credits sequence means that you can dip out of the theater a little early if you want, but the movie’s two best songs play over the credits, so maybe stick around anyway.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Lomei Labyrinth Island, shrine walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Rasiwak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Deep Rock Galactic gets scary new season, cool jet boots

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Stray is pouncing onto newer Macs

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in June

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon