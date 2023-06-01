Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

Miles Morales’ second big-screen outing as Spider-Man is undoubtedly bigger and more multiversal than his first. Between his run-ins with the Spot and his disagreements with Miguel O’Hara, Miles has more than a few problems to account for in Across the Spider-Verse — more than just one movie can hold. But even still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Spider-Verse 2 needs a post-credit sequence.

In fact, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t have a post-credits or a mid-credits scene. If you stick around for the first bit of credits you’ll at least see the title card for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the Part 2 to Across’ Part 1, and the conclusion of the Spider-Verse trilogy.

On the one hand, it’s impossible to say no to more Spider-Verse. On the other hand, it’s a little refreshing to see a superhero movie that isn’t holding anything back for a post-credits tease — even if its ending is mostly a tease in and of itself. Either way, Across the Spider-Verse’s lack of a post-credits sequence means that you can dip out of the theater a little early if you want, but the movie’s two best songs play over the credits, so maybe stick around anyway.