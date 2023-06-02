 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All of the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse news we’ve heard so far

Spider-Verse 3 will wrap up the trilogy in 2024

By Susana Polo
In a development image from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Pavitr Prabhakar fight a villain called the Spot in a ludicrously visually busy and tangled image contrasting the bright primary colors of the characters against the fine lines and mixed pastels of the Indian-influenced alternate-universe city of Mumbattan. Image: Sony Pictures

Now that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, is out in theaters, it’s left audiences with just one question: When does the next one come out?

Yes, Across the Spider-Verse ends with a lot of its characters in the lurch, promising that Miles Morales and his friends will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. So now seems like a good time to run down everything we know about the future of the Spider-Verse.

When does Spider-Verse 3 come out?

Miles Morales is chased by a team of Spider-Men through a psychiatrist’s office in a still from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Image: Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on March 29, 2024. That’s less than a year from now!

Who’s in the Spider-Verse 3 cast?

[Ed. note: This section contains big spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.]

Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen fight the Spot in Across the Spider-Verse. Image: Sony Pictures

There’s not a lot of official Spider-Verse casting news out there at the moment — but we can safely assume that ... pretty much all of the cast of Across the Spider-Verse will return, since none of their stories really wrapped up.

We can expect Shameik Moore as two versions of Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad, Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ mom, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as the cosmically enhanced Spot, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider, Amandla Stenberg as Spider-Byte, and Mahershala Ali as an alternate version of Uncle Aaron.

Are there going to be any more Spider-Verse or Miles Morales movies?

According to Sony executives, yes. Producers Amy Pascal and Avi Arad recently confirmed to Variety that the studio was still in some stage of working on a “Spider-Woman” spinoff animated feature — presumed to focus on Across the Spider-Verse’s Gwen Stacy — as well as a live-action film about Miles Morales. Pascal also noted that Sony is working on a fourth live-action film featuring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but that pre-production for the movie is paused at the moment, pending the resolution of negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

If the Spider-Woman and live-action Miles movies aren’t on pause, it may be because they are still so early in development that they aren’t impacted by the writers’ strike. Time will tell if they ever make it to theaters, but Pascal and Arad — whose careers are devoted to iterating in the Spider-franchise — certainly think they will.

