The Rock is coming back to Fast and Furious with another spinoff movie

We’ve known that Luke Hobbs was back in the Fast Family for a while now, at least since the release of Fast X, but it turns out he’s in even deeper than we thought. Dwayne Johnson announced on Twitter that he’s returning to the franchise for his second Hobbs spinoff movie. While there’s no release date yet, the movie could arrive as early as 2024.

According to Johnson, the spinoff movie is designed to bridge the gap between Fast X and Fast X: Part Two by showing where Hobbs has been the last few years and what led him to the point where Dante (Jason Momoa) lured him to in Fast X’s post-credits scene.

Johnson’s last Fast and Furious film was The Fate of the Furious, but since then he’s been in an ongoing feud with Vin Diesel, at least as far as anyone knew. In the same tweet where he announced the new movie, Johnson also announced that he and Diesel have apparently squashed the beef between them and it’s all been “behind” them since sometime last summer.

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…



HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d



Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.



Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away



The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

All of this certainly goes a long way toward explaining why The Rock appeared in the post-credits scene of Fast X, and why a standalone Hobbs movie makes sense. This will be the second Fast and Furious spinoff movie after 2018’s Hobbs & Shaw, which starred Johnson as Hobbs and Jason Statham playing Deckard Shaw.

Since this movie is a bridge between Fast X and Fast X: Part Two, it seems like this will be the next Fast and Furious movie we see in theaters. As for when that means the movie will be out, a 2024 release date seems likely, since it seems that Fast X: Part Two isn’t arriving until sometime in 2025.