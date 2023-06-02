How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 and what to expect

Summer Game Fest 2023 will stream live on Thursday, June 8, promising new game reveals, announcements, and world premiere trailers. Host Geoff Keighley says more than 40 companies, spanning game developers, publishers, and hardware manufacturers, will be at Summer Game Fest to show off what’s next.

As for what viewers can expect, Summer Game Fest organizers have only offered a few hints. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will be there to show off first gameplay from Mortal Kombat 1, and Remedy’s Sam Lake will show more from the studio’s upcoming horror game, Alan Wake 2.

Given Keighley’s history of game reveals, it’s also likely we’ll see something from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2. Developer CD Projekt Red has also promised new details on Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty in June, and our last look at that DLC came at Keighley’s The Game Awards in December, so news from Night City seems likely.

Expect Keighley to tease more about the show’s lineup in the lead up to Summer Game Fest.

What time is Summer Game Fest 2023?

Summer Game Fest streams live on Thursday, June 8, from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT/9 p.m. CEST. The show will be streamed live on SGF’s YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and via Steam.

For the rest of other big gaming events happening this summer, check out Polygon’s full schedule of “not-E3” and Summer Game Fest livestreams.

Who will be at Summer Game Fest 2023?

The event will feature reveals from more than 40 companies, Keighley says.