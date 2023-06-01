Queer Games Bundle brings together over 450 games from queer devs

If you’re looking for great indie games to try out, look no further than Itch.io’s Queer Games Bundle. This is the third year the company has bundled games in celebration of the queer developer community, to celebrate Pride Month. This collection of 466 games, tabletop games, books, zines, albums, and art costs $60, which is also “the price of an AAA game,” the bundle page notes. (There’s also an option to spend a sliding scale of $10 - 20 on the bundle.) Nearly 300 queer creators are featured.

“If we had the budget of an AAA game, we could give every solo developer in this bundle a livable wage multiple times over for a year and every single team a massive funding boost,” the bundle description reads. “Imagine what the developers and artists in this bundle could create a year from now if they weren’t worried about starving or how to pay their rent this month.”

The collection includes a broad range of cool creative works, including romance visual novel Lookouts, developed during the Gay Western Jam (cool theme, if you ask me.) There’s also Hoping This Finds You Well, a letter-writing game meant to “evoke the distinctly sweet homoeroticism of Victorian and Edwardian literature.” I’ve also been taken in by Rodents With Guitars, a TTRPG where you play as rodents trying to win a battle of the bands.

This is one of many itch.io bundles that various communities have released in the past few years for social causes, including bundles for Racial Justice and Equality, Abortion Funds, Ukraine, and Trans Witches Are Witches (a bundle presented as an alternative to Hogwarts Legacy).