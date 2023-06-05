Apple announces Vision Pro augmented reality headset, priced at $3,499

After years of rumors suggesting that Apple would launch a virtual reality headset, that reality has arrived. Apple CEO Tim Cook debuted the high-end Vision Pro augmented reality headset at the WWDC 2023 keynote on Monday, of which it was the highlight announcement.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be released in early 2024, starting at a whopping $3,499.

Like the Meta Quest, the Vision Pro is a stand-alone headset running on its own platform, visionOS. However, it doesn’t operate with typical VR/AR controllers; it relies on users’ eye movement, hand tracking, and voice to navigate its interface. The Vision Pro has bottom-mounted cameras that allow it to track small hand gestures.

The Vision Pro has an intriguing design that borrows elements from Apple’s other products. Its most impressive design feature is its glass-covered exterior that can display your eyes when there’s a person nearby. If you’re busy while using the Vision Pro, onlookers will see a preview of your content laid over your eyes.

You can use apps created for the Vision Pro, or use it to connect to your Mac wirelessly. The headset is able to show a 4K display of your Mac’s screen on its headset, if you’d prefer to work that way. Notably, the Vision Pro doesn’t have a built-in battery; instead of trying to pack one in, which would have expanded its size and weight, the battery is external, and can be tucked in your pocket. Its battery can power the headset for up to two hours. Alternatively, it can be powered by your Mac.

Apple spent a lot of time talking about how the Vision Pro could become a big deal in the workspace, with its ability to show multiple screens, including FaceTime in VR, within your room. But it’s also made to help you watch movies and TV content; the headset can dim the surrounding field of view to make it look like you’re in a movie theater. It’s also compatible with 3D movies, for all of you Avatar fans. Relatedly, Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared during Apple’s keynote to share that a special version of Disney Plus will be available on the Vision Pro that provides a vastly more info-rich experience, whether you’re watching sports or Star Wars.

In terms of gaming, the Vision Pro will be compatible with over 100 Apple Arcade games at launch, and it can connect to game controllers like Sony’s DualSense controller. With gaming, you can position and resize the game screen to your liking within any room you’re in. Thanks to its ability to connect with your Mac, you’ll be able to view other games through it, too, assuming your Mac is powerful enough to run them.

