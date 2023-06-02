 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nintendo has some colorful new Joy-Cons coming

Pastel pink, purple, green, and yellow are here to tone down your Switch

By Michael McWhertor
Four Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in pastel colors standing upright on opaque white and transparent acrylic stands Photo: Nintendo

Nintendo will offer Switch owners the option of a more muted palette for their Joy-Cons this summer with the release of four new colors: pastel pink, pastel yellow, pastel purple, and pastel green. Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con controllers will be released on June 30, the company announced late Thursday.

The new pastel Joy-Cons appear to be identical — except in hue, of course — to Nintendo’s existing lineup of detachable controllers. They cost $79.99 for a pair, the standard asking price, and feature the same included wrist strap and HD rumble tech.

Four Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons with wrist straps attached in new pastel colors Image: Nintendo

Regardless, Switch owners who currently find themselves in the midst of Joy-Con drift and want some replacements, or simply want pastel Joy-Cons to complete their overall aesthetic, the pastel controllers are currently up for pre-order. The My Nintendo Store lists them as currently sold out, but expect them at other retailers soon.

(If you do need your Joy-Cons repaired, Nintendo will do that, too!)

