Nintendo has some colorful new Joy-Cons coming

Nintendo will offer Switch owners the option of a more muted palette for their Joy-Cons this summer with the release of four new colors: pastel pink, pastel yellow, pastel purple, and pastel green. Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con controllers will be released on June 30, the company announced late Thursday.

The new pastel Joy-Cons appear to be identical — except in hue, of course — to Nintendo’s existing lineup of detachable controllers. They cost $79.99 for a pair, the standard asking price, and feature the same included wrist strap and HD rumble tech.

Regardless, Switch owners who currently find themselves in the midst of Joy-Con drift and want some replacements, or simply want pastel Joy-Cons to complete their overall aesthetic, the pastel controllers are currently up for pre-order. The My Nintendo Store lists them as currently sold out, but expect them at other retailers soon.

(If you do need your Joy-Cons repaired, Nintendo will do that, too!)