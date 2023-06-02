When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse come to Netflix?

Miles Morales lands himself in the middle of a massive universe of other Spider-People in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. But before we see the end of the Spider-Verse trilogy in next year’s Beyond the Spider-Verse, you should be able to relive every minute of Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix this winter.

While getting to watch a movie in the comfort of your own home is always nice, Across the Spider-Verse has an added benefit to coming to streaming: Easter eggs. As fans have already noticed, the second Spider-Verse movie is absolutely full of cameos, references, and in-jokes, and it’s likely that there are quite a few that fans will need to go frame by frame to really capture.

While we don’t know the official date for Across the Spider-Verse will arrive on Netflix, we do have a pretty good guess based on when previous Sony movies have arrived on the platform:

When does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse come to Netflix?

Across the Spider-Verse should be headed to Netflix before the end of the year. The most likely month for arrival is sometime around November — because Sony’s biggest movies tend to make their way to Netflix around five months after their theatrical debuts.

Will Across the Spider-Verse ever come to Disney Plus?

While it may seem surprising that a Marvel movie is headed to Netflix instead of Disney Plus, it’s important to remember that this is actually a Sony movie, not a Disney production. Because Sony doesn’t have a streaming platform of its own, it’s partnered with Netflix for exclusive initial releases on its movies. But that doesn’t mean they’ll stay there forever.

As for how long the movie will be on the service, or which streaming service it might head to after it leaves Netflix, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The good news is Across the Spider-Verse will also be available on digital VOD platforms (like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and Vudu) sometime before it hits Netflix. and if you purchase it on one of those you’ll be able to watch it whether it’s on streaming or not.