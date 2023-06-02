Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer checks in with vague promise it’s still on track

Square Enix has been awfully quiet lately when it comes to the development of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second installment in the developer’s planned three-part Final Fantasy 7 remake project that began with 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Rebirth was announced a year ago, with very little said since then.

Friday, Yoshinori Kitase, the game’s producer, told fans that not only is the game’s development progressing smoothly, the development team will have a release date to share with them soon.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

We haven’t seen or heard anything from Square Enix with regard to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth since the game was revealed back in June 2022. The game was initially announced to be released on PlayStation 5 during the “next winter,” placing a potential launch date around late 2023 or early 2024.

Given the impending release of Final Fantasy 16 — which is due to be released on PlayStation 5 on June 22 — one could assume that Square Enix might settle on a early 2024 release, in order to give fans enough time to dive into the latest mainline title in the series before returning to the world of Final Fantasy 7.