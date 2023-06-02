 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer checks in with vague promise it’s still on track

Still going according to plan, says Yoshinori Kitase

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Image: Square Enix

Square Enix has been awfully quiet lately when it comes to the development of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second installment in the developer’s planned three-part Final Fantasy 7 remake project that began with 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Rebirth was announced a year ago, with very little said since then.

Friday, Yoshinori Kitase, the game’s producer, told fans that not only is the game’s development progressing smoothly, the development team will have a release date to share with them soon.

We haven’t seen or heard anything from Square Enix with regard to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth since the game was revealed back in June 2022. The game was initially announced to be released on PlayStation 5 during the “next winter,” placing a potential launch date around late 2023 or early 2024.

Given the impending release of Final Fantasy 16 — which is due to be released on PlayStation 5 on June 22 — one could assume that Square Enix might settle on a early 2024 release, in order to give fans enough time to dive into the latest mainline title in the series before returning to the world of Final Fantasy 7.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan beats all four temples without Link’s paraglider

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Nintendo announces a surprise 1-2-Switch sequel 

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

8BitDo’s Xbox Arcade Stick comes just in time for Street Fighter 6

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Swing into the Spider-Verse with the best Across the Spider-merch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Jogou Shrine location and Lanayru Road East Cave walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Maddy Myers
/ new

All of the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse news we’ve heard so far

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon