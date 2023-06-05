Hideo Kojima, ‘die-hard Apple fan,’ bringing Death Stranding to Mac

Kojima Productions founder and Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance at Apple’s WWDC keynote on Monday, confirming that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is headed to Mac computers later this year. Kojima, a self-professed “die-hard Apple fan” since buying his first Mac in 1994, says that bringing Death Stranding to MacOS is “just the beginning” for Kojima Productions’ work on Apple platforms.

“It has been a dream of mine to see my team’s best work come to life on the Mac,” Kojima said. “Now we are entering a new era for gaming on the Mac. I hope game creators everywhere will take advantage of this power to develop exciting and revolutionary new experiences.

“This is just the beginning, and we are actively working to bring our future titles to Apple platforms.”

The only other confirmed project in Kojima Productions’ pipeline is Death Stranding 2, which is so far confirmed for PlayStation 5. The original Death Stranding was released for PlayStation 4, PS5, and Windows PC.

Kojima’s announcement came shortly after Apple introduced two new features for MacOS: Game Mode, which ensures that games get the highest priority on CPU and GPU during play, and the Game Porting Toolkit for Metal, which Apple says makes it easier for developers to get a game running on Mac.

While Apple has professed support for gaming on Mac over the years, many developers have not released their PC games for Apple hardware. In recent years, however, Apple has coaxed companies like Capcom to bring marquee releases like Resident Evil Village to Mac. Just last week, Hello Games announced a new port of No Man’s Sky for Mac, with beloved cat adventure Stray also confirmed for a Mac release.