Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse box office opening is the second biggest of the year

And animation’s big year continues

By Austen Goslin
Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) swings and shoots a web over a background of mixed colors Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Image: Sony Pictures Animation

The Spider-Verse is back for its second big-screen entry, and it seems that people were very excited for the return of Miles Morales. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took in $120.5 million in its opening weekend domestically, and swung in with $208.6 million around the world.

This impressive total brings Across the Spider-Verse in as the second-highest opening of the year so far, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This one-two punch of films is a strong reminder that animated movies, especially those that can get kids excited to see them, are still a powerful driving force at the box office.

Perhaps even more important than helping the movie open well is the fact that younger audiences also give a movie impressive legs to continue making money. While Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is on the horizon for next week, with The Flash hot on its heels, there’s little to no family fare on the calendar that could bump Spider-Verse 2 off its spot as the go-to family film of the moment. With a bit of luck, the movie might even reach the $384 million box office total set by Into the Spider-Verse.

Whatever Across the Spider-Verse’s total box office haul is, we’ll get the conclusion to the Spider-Verse trilogy with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.

Loading comments...

