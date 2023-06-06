Pikmin 4 will let you make your own weird little guy

Nintendo hasn’t said much about next month’s new Pikmin game for Switch, but a brief new trailer for Pikmin 4 reveals a small, but welcome new detail: You can make your own custom character, as a member of the Galactic Rescue team whose mission is to save the stranded Captain Olimar.

Pikmin 4 — like Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports before it — is embracing character creation. You can make your own weird little person with a variety of options, including skin tone, body type, haircut, hair color, and expression. There are at least two expressions: concerned pursed tiny mouth (à la Olimar) and grumpy frown.

Outside of character creation, Pikmin 4 will introduce a new type of Pikmin, the Ice Pikmin, which can freeze enemies and bodies of water; and Oatchi, a canine that can help the Galactic Rescue team with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin around. The world’s No. 1 Pikmin fan, Shigeru Miyamoto, says the new Pikmin will be easier to control than past games.

Pikmin 4 is slated for release on Switch on July 21. Alongside Everybody 1-2-Switch!, it’s one of the only confirmed Switch games on Nintendo’s current release calendar — and one that’s been a long, long time coming.