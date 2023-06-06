Oh thank God they changed the name of Captain America: New World Order

Marvel Studios tweeted an update from the set of the next Captain America movie on Tuesday, featuring star Anthony Mackie alongside Harrison Ford, who’ll be taking over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt. More importantly, the tweet revealed that Captain America: New World Order is now called Captain America: Brave New World.

Thank goodness. Now, granted, it’s still a title that evokes a global state. But whatever you think of Aldous Huxley’s seminal dystopia Brave New World, I think we can all agree that it’s better than subtitling your Captain America movie, featuring an Israeli superhero, with an anti-Semitic dog whistle.

Captain America: Brave New World has a packed cast of old and relatively new faces, pulling some characters introduced in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, like Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley; and others from way, way back in the continuity of the MCU’s Hulk movies. Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson will play the villainous Leader for the first time since 2008’s Incredible Hulk.

And if you look closely at the behind the scenes photo that Marvel shared, you’ll see that Ford is sporting some telltale ripped shorts — foreshadowing General Thaddeus Ross’ comic book transformation into the Red Hulk.