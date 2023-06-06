Pokémon Go Fest 2023 details, including new Mythical Pokémon, revealed

Niantic’s annual Pokémon Go Fest event will span three weekends in August, across three cities (London, Osaka, and New York City) for in-person Pokémon Go festivities and online globally. Pokémon Go players who attend Go Fest 2023 will have the chance to encounter a the Mythical Pokémon Diancie, aka the Jewel Pokémon, for the first time in Niantic’s mobile game.

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 attendees in New York City (and London and Osaka) will also have the opportunity to catch Sigilyph, the Avianoid Pokémon. Sigilyph is normally a regional Pokémon, and can only be caught around Greece and Egypt. Go Fest 2023 in New York will also introduce Carbink, Shiny Golett, Shiny Skrelp, and Shiny Unown !, the latter of which will debut at Go Fest events in London and Osaka.

Here are the dates and locations for Pokémon Go Fest 2023:

London: Aug. 4-6, Brockwell Park

Aug. 4-6, Brockwell Park Osaka: Aug. 4-6, Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

Aug. 4-6, Expo ’70 Commemorative Park New York City: Aug. 18-20, Randall’s Island Park

Aug. 18-20, Randall’s Island Park Global event: Aug. 26-27

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will be structured similarly to last year’s Go Fests in Seattle and Sapporo, with playtime split between activities in the parks and citywide. Tickets for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 in New York City cost $25, if purchased by June 15. They’ll be $30 after that.

Ticket holders will also get the follow bonuses:

1/2 hatch distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Up to six special trades on the day of your ticket

Reduced Stardust cost for trades

Up to nine additional free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

2× Catch Candy

More details about specific Pokémon Go Fest 2023 events are available at the game’s official website.

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will be another full-force in-person event for Niantic, just like 2022’s iteration, after a couple years of limited, online-only, but globally inclusive versions of Go Fest. Last year’s Go Fest activities wrapped with a “finale event” in August, where Ultra Beasts were catchable worldwide, though Niantic has not announced an equivalent of that activity just yet.