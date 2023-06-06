 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Activision touts Diablo 4’s fast-selling launch — but what does that mean?

The devil is in the details... of course

By Owen S. Good
/ new
A necromancer stands on top of a boulder and directs an army of the dead in Diablo 4. Image: Blizzard/Activision

Activision Blizzard is touting Diablo 4 as the fastest-selling Blizzard Entertainment game of all time — no small feat for a company that also publishes World of Warcraft, and the Overwatch and Starcraft series. But what does the claim really mean?

The news release that mentions Diablo 4’s success, of course, says it includes both console and PC sales, but doesn’t divulge specific figures. Publishers rarely give up this information anymore, largely because they don’t want points of comparison for later releases in the same franchise. That’s why you get claims like “fastest selling,” which are backed by playership numbers, rather than unit sales or hard dollars.

Diablo 4 has been played for 93 million hours, or over 10,000 years,” Activision Blizzard’s news release says in its first paragraph. Not too bad considering the first players got their hands on it about 100 hours ago (June 2, for those preordering any of its special editions).

Looking back through Activision Blizzard’s earlier statements about big, best, or fastest sellers, though, one finds:

The difference, of course, is those three games are all PC launches — Diablo 3 didn’t get console launches until 2013 (PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360) and 2014 (PS4 and Xbox One). Diablo 4 launched simultaneously on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X as of June 5.

So just how big a launch is this? Perhaps we’ll find out when Activision Blizzard next reports its quarterly performance to investors — which for a June release would be around September. It still fairly raises the question, did a multiplatform, day-one launch of Diablo 4 deliver sales that were huge multiples of the 3, 4, and 5 million sales Activision Blizzard earlier quoted? Did it barely edge them out?

It’s all a matter of setting and beating expectations. We’ve reached out to an Activision Blizzard representative to ask about Diablo 4’s unit actual unit sales. This bears watching.

