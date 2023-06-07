Good Omens season 2 has a missing angel crash Aziraphale and Crowley’s domestic bliss

At long last, we finally have a trailer for Good Omens season 2 — which means we finally know some more about what the heck it’s about. Author Neil Gaiman and director Douglas Mackinnon have been pretty mum about the details, to the point where we even got the opening sequence before we got the trailer. But there is one thing they’ve said: there are some love stories in it.

And now that Crowley and Aziraphale have been enjoying their time on Earth together, without the burden of trying to prevent the apocalypse, they’ve been able to relax a little (and might be living together?!). That is, until they learn: the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has gone missing!

The angels in Heaven suspect foul play, but the demons in Hell have no idea what the heck has happened either. Turns out, he’s hiding in Aziraphale’s book shop — and has no memory of who he is. Aziraphale and Crowley must work together to figure out what the heck is up, while also hiding what they’re doing from their superiors.

The trailer also includes some long, lingering looks between the two — as they deserve!

Previously at New York Comic Con, Gaiman and Mackinnon revealed some details about new characters who will join angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant), such as Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda), a gullible yet well-meaning angel who visits Earth for the first time, and Maggie and Nina, two SoHo business owners who own shops near Aziraphale’s iconic used bookstore. Those two are played by Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya (who each play exactly who you think), who portrayed two nuns in the first season.

The first season of Good Omens faithfully adapted the 1990 novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. But the second one wades into uncharted (and so far unwritten) territory, pulling from the hypothetical sequel that Gaiman and Pratchett never got to write.

Good Omens season 2 hits Amazon Prime Video on July 28. It will be six episodes.