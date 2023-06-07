 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Expendables 4 gives Jason Statham and Megan Fox their own Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Iko Uwais, of The Raid fame, will be the bad guy this time around

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Expendables are back for the fourth entry: Expend4bles. Perfect title, no notes. But if that wasn’t enough to convince you to care, then the trailer is here to show you why you should be excited.

The trailer for Expendables 4, which hits theaters this fall, kicks off with Jason Statham and Megan Fox somewhere between a relationship and a fist fight over a file. After that we learn that there’s another job for the Expendables, which sends Statham (who seems to be the main character this time around) and crew off to a massive ship to protect the world from nuclear weapons.

Perhaps the trailer’s most buried and exciting secret is that Iko Uwais, the star at the center of The Raid franchise, is the villain this time around and will face off against Statham and his team.

Along with those three, Expend4bles will also star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Dolph Lundgren, and Levy Tran. Expend4bles is set for release on Sept. 22.

Loading comments...

The Latest

I wish Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would let me collect hearts in other ways 

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Twitch rolls back controversial ad guidelines after outcry from creators

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Coca-Cola’s new League of Legends collaboration claims to taste like leveling up

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

How to beat Hinox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nic Bunce and Johnny Yu
/ new

Overwatch 2’s next season to dethrone Junker Queen, make Tracer an elf

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

What’s new in Honkai: Star Rail patch 1.1?

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon