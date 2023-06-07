Expendables 4 gives Jason Statham and Megan Fox their own Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The Expendables are back for the fourth entry: Expend4bles. Perfect title, no notes. But if that wasn’t enough to convince you to care, then the trailer is here to show you why you should be excited.

The trailer for Expendables 4, which hits theaters this fall, kicks off with Jason Statham and Megan Fox somewhere between a relationship and a fist fight over a file. After that we learn that there’s another job for the Expendables, which sends Statham (who seems to be the main character this time around) and crew off to a massive ship to protect the world from nuclear weapons.

Perhaps the trailer’s most buried and exciting secret is that Iko Uwais, the star at the center of The Raid franchise, is the villain this time around and will face off against Statham and his team.

Along with those three, Expend4bles will also star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Dolph Lundgren, and Levy Tran. Expend4bles is set for release on Sept. 22.