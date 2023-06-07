TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is adding a great playable guest character: Usagi Yojimbo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is expanding later this year with a new playable character — Stan Sakai’s ronin rabbit Usagi Miyamoto of Usagi Yojimbo fame — and interdimensional travel. Usagi and other new additions to Shredder’s Revenge will arrive as part of the Dimension Shellshock DLC in 2023, publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced Wednesday.

A teaser trailer for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge — Dimension Shellshock shows off a new gameplay mode for the arcade-style beat-’em-up, in which the turtles battle waves of Foot soldiers and evil machines in self-contained survival-style rooms. There are also new color palettes for the turtles, should you want Donny, Mike, Raph, and Leo to look a bit more old school.

But the big draw in Dimension Shellshock is Usagi, the furry, steely samurai who has previously crossed over with the Ninja Turtles in comic book, animation, and action figure form. Since Usagi’s of the Edo era of Japanese history, Tribute Games is opening up some time-spanning portals that will bring the rabbit to modern day New York City — and the turtles to ancient Japan.

Notably, the trailer for Dimension Shellshock says that the DLC will include — plural — new playable characters, though only Usagi is confirmed. There are a few unidentified background characters in shots, including what could be a version of Kitsune from Usagi Yojimbo and a member of the Hamato clan surrounded by a few rats.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’s Dimension Shellshock DLC will be released later this year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Pricing for the add-on was not announced.