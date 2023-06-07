The Buffalo Bills hit Madden 24’s cover for the first time

Josh Allen, the All-Pro quarterback for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, graces the cover of Madden NFL 24 — both its standard edition and its deluxe edition. It’s the first time the Bills have landed a player on the league’s official video game.

Since Madden NFL began the tradition of an annual cover star representing the game (with Eddie George in Madden NFL 2001), 19 of the league’s 32 teams have been represented on the cover — some of them (New England, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh for example) more than once.

Buffalo’s debut on the Madden cover leaves 13 teams that have yet to place a star on the cover, among them, weirdly, cornerstone franchises like the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, a lot of this depends on EA Sports’ signing a player, individually, to front the cover of the video game.

The Bills drafted Allen with their first-round pick in 2018, bringing him to Buffalo from the University of Wyoming. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (in 2020 and 2022) and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020.