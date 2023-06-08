How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023 and what will be there

Ubisoft Forward’s 2023 showcase will stream live on June 12 and will feature updates on the forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next game from The Crew’s racing series, and a long awaited update on the publisher’s adaptation of James Cameron’s Avatar film series.

The event begins with a pre-show kicking off at 12:45 p.m. EDT rolling into the main presentation 15 minutes later. Fans can catch all of the announcements and developments here, or follow along on Ubisoft’s official Twitch or YouTube channels.

A teaser trailer posted on June 1 promised at least some mention of Mirage, The Crew Motorfest, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with a mysterious mention of some unnamed, or possibly even unannounced, game thrown in.

What time is Ubisoft Forward 2023?

It’s the day after the big Xbox Games Showcase, on Monday, June 12. The broadcast begins at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CEST. Ubisoft has not announced how long its showcase will run, but it could run as long as 90 minutes.

For the rest of other big gaming events happening this summer, check out Polygon’s full schedule of “not-E3” and Summer Game Fest livestreams.

What will be shown at Ubisoft Forward 2023?

In addition to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Crew: Motorfest, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft has a number of other projects in the works — though these are not officially confirmed for Ubisoft Forward 2023.

Skull and Bones, the repeatedly delayed, open-world pirate adventure, was most recently pushed into Ubisoft’s current fiscal year (which began April 1) though it does not have a specific launch date.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland has a closed beta coming soon, apparently this summer, with no specific date yet announced. It’s a good bet we’ll hear more, at least about the beta, at Ubisoft Forward.