How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023 and what will be there

Ubisoft Forward’s 2023 showcase will stream live on June 12 and will feature updates on the forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next game from The Crew’s racing series, and a long awaited update on the publisher’s adaptation of James Cameron’s Avatar film series.
The event begins with a pre-show kicking off at 12:45 p.m. EDT rolling into the main presentation 15 minutes later. Fans can catch all of the announcements and developments here, or follow along on Ubisoft’s official Twitch or YouTube channels.
A teaser trailer posted on June 1 promised at least some mention of Mirage, The Crew Motorfest, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with a mysterious mention of some unnamed, or possibly even unannounced, game thrown in.
What time is Ubisoft Forward 2023?
It’s the day after the big Xbox Games Showcase, on Monday, June 12. The broadcast begins at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CEST. Ubisoft has not announced how long its showcase will run, but it could run as long as 90 minutes.
For the rest of other big gaming events happening this summer, check out Polygon’s full schedule of “not-E3” and Summer Game Fest livestreams.
What will be shown at Ubisoft Forward 2023?
In addition to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Crew: Motorfest, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft has a number of other projects in the works — though these are not officially confirmed for Ubisoft Forward 2023.
- Skull and Bones, the repeatedly delayed, open-world pirate adventure, was most recently pushed into Ubisoft’s current fiscal year (which began April 1) though it does not have a specific launch date.
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland has a closed beta coming soon, apparently this summer, with no specific date yet announced. It’s a good bet we’ll hear more, at least about the beta, at Ubisoft Forward.
- Massive Entertainment, the lead studio behind Tom Clancy’s The Division has an open-world Star Wars game in development that we haven’t heard from since it was announced at the beginning of 2021. In a regular call with investors, last month, Ubisoft said “another large game” would launch sometime in the next 12 months. Whether this is the so-far untitled Star Wars game or something else remains to be seen.
- XDefiant, the multiplayer-only shooter drawing on multiple Ubisoft IPs, got a closed beta and preview in April. It does not have a launch date or window yet, but it’s possible we could hear more about this “Tom Clancy’s Smash Bros.” free-to-play shooter.
- Ubisoft’s official announcement of Ubisoft Forward said that viewers on Twitch will be eligible for in-game Twitch drops including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Riders Republic, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Mirage.
- One thing you won’t see: Though Ubisoft Montréal is taking over Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and effectively restarting development of that remake, Ubisoft said at the end of May that Sands of Time would not be shown at Ubisoft Forward.
