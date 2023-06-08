The biggest announcements from Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest is here to kick off a weekend full of announcements and trailers for all the biggest games arriving in the next few months and years. The show, once again hosted by organizer Geoff Keighley, included trailers for all kind of titles including Mortal Kombat 1, Alan Wake 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The show was mostly a barrage of trailers, and with so many skating by in such quick succession, it can be hard to remember which ones stood out. So we’re here to help you keep track of all the biggest announcements and best trailers from Summer Game Fest 2023.

Path of Exile 2

In the first new footage of Path of Exile 2 since 2021, we see small snippets of gameplay that show off the game’s impressive slate of abilities, but that’s about it. Most importantly, the trailer reveals that we’ll get a much bigger update about the game on July 28.

Sonic Superstars

The latest Sonic the Hedgehog game will return the character to his 2D running roots, letting the blue blur sprint along walls, take on enemies, and even team up with friends. Sonic Superstars will be a fully co-op game for up to four players and is set for release this fall.

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer

The first official gameplay from Mortal Kombat 1 should certainly look recognizable to fans of the franchise. There are combo-heavy attacks, extreme violence, and some bone-breaking fatalities. Perhaps the most surprising thing about the footage, though, is that the game adds assist fighters, something that isn’t traditionally a part of the franchise. These assist characters are called Kameo Fighters and can be called in for brief moments of help during matches, effectively combining the abilities and moves of both characters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer

Baldur’s Gate 3 got a new trailer during the show, which revealed that Jason Isaacs will voice Lord Enver Gortash, a new antagonist for the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 is still scheduled for full release sometime early next year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets a release date

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may have just gotten a huge new trailer a few weeks ago, but one thing the game didn’t have was a release date. Thankfully, that changed at Summer Game Fest, where a brief video revealed that the game will arrive on PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20. Along with the release date, we also learned a bit more about the game’s antagonists, including the fact that the Venom in this game isn’t actually Eddie Brock.

In the biggest trailer yet for The Witcher’s new season on Netflix, we get to see the Wild Hunt, a conclave in Thannedd, and our last glimpses of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia.

Lies of P demo and release date

Lies of P, the shockingly great-looking Pinocchio-meets-Bloodborne action game, got a new trailer during the show. Even more exciting is that the game also has a brand-new demo that’s available now for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Sand Land

A new open-world game based on the world imagined by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Sand Land puts players in control of Beelzebub, the young and powerful son of Lucifer and prince of the Underworld.

Alan Wake 2

According to Remedy Entertainment, Alan Wake 2 is its first ever true survival-horror game. As we already knew, the game will involve two separate narratives, giving players Alan’s story as well as the story of Saga Anderson, who is investigating a series of murders in Bright Falls all while finding pages of a horror story that might be written by Alan himself. After a brief onstage interview, Remedy’s Sam Lake also premiered some new gameplay footage from the game that showed off an early segment of Saga’s story.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Horror master John Carpenter is teaming up with Saber Interactive for a new zombie-slaying game called Toxic Commando. The game’s brief trailer during the show mostly featured a lot of zombie shooting, but there were also some interesting vehicles, including a machine gun-modified ambulance. It could mean that vehicles will be a big part of the game and give you more ways to kill the undead.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are getting a brand-new map in season 4 called Vondel. The map includes new locations like a train station and soccer stadium. The new season, and the map, will be released on June 14.

Twisted Metal TV trailer

Anthony Mackie’s John Doe and Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett) face off in a Twisted Metal TV adaptation promo featuring a very silly fistfight inside a casino that ends with a duet of Sisqo’s “Thong Song.” Yeah, really. The show premieres on Peacock on July 27.

Fortnite Chapter 4 season 3 — Wilds

The trailer for Fortnite’s latest season reveals a massive hole in the center of the island, complete with dinosaurs, hidden temples, and even Optimus Prime, as the battle pass’s new skin. Of course, this season wouldn’t be complete without a gameplay tie-in, too. It seems that the power of Cybertron itself will make its way into the game through weapons and items. The new season launches on June 9.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The first gameplay footage for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally here and reveals what’s next for the remake. The trailer includes plenty of gameplay, including with Red XIII joining your party this time around. Most importantly, the trailer revealed that the game will arrive on PlayStation 5 sometime in early 2024.