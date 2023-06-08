Sega’s new Yakuza spinoff leaks, turns Kiryu into secret agent Spider-Man

A leaked store listing for Sega’s next Like A Dragon game, the one that will bring back Yakuza hero Kazuma Kiryu, reveals new details about the game, including its Nov. 9 release date. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will see Kiryu come out of hiding after having faked his death, reimagining him as a gadget-powered secret agent who will clean up the streets like Sotenbori’s friendly(ish) neighborhood Spider-Man.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name details were revealed ahead of a planned livestream from the series’ developer, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, by website PS Deals, which appears to have scraped the game’s PlayStation Store listing. The leak reveals the game’s description and a handful of screenshots.

“Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding,” the description of The Man Who Erased His Name reads. “Under the codename ‘Joryu,’ Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.”

Kiryu will have two fighting styles in The Man Who Erased His Name: Yakuza and Agent. The former will let players “strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair.” The new Agent style will let Kiryu deliver “blows with absolute speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying.”

So when I said Kiryu is basically Spider-Man, it wasn’t because I have Across the Spider-Verse wedged deeply in my brain. Look:

The rest of the description promises the kind of varied and violent entertainment one has come to expect from the Yakuza and Like A Dragon games, while teasing a bit of mystery:

Whether you’re brawling in the secret Castle arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences. An intriguing informant named Akame also provides thrilling sub-missions, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama and the mysterious Castle.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be a return to the real-time brawling action of the classic Yakuza games, which was downplayed in favor of a turn-based, role-playing game-like structure for the Like A Dragon franchise. Last year, RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama said The Man Who Erased His Name will be “about half the size” of a mainline title in the series. It won’t be entirely linear — players will still be able to “go to town, hang out and do side quests,” he said. But it will be “easy to play, not too long, not too heavy.”

The next, next game in the series, Like a Dragon 8, which will costar Kazuma Kiryu and Yakuza: Like A Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga, will be released sometime in 2024.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.