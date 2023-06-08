Want a ludicrous challenge? Try taking Baby Steps on PC and PS5 next year

Baby Steps is, literally, a walking simulator coming in 2024. Devolver Digital announced the game during its Devolver Direct show on Thursday, and the creatives behind this work should tell you something about how zany it is.

Coming from Bennett Foddy, whose absurd QWOP can be seen all over Baby Steps’ premise, and Ape Out’s Gabe Cuzillo and Maxi Boch, Baby Steps takes a look at just how terrifying walking can be if you’ve spent all your life in your parents’ basement.

The premise is that guy, Nate is “an unemployed failson with nothing going for him,” who gets zapped out of the basement and transported to the outdoors, where he learns to walk — onesie and all!

Baby Steps’ one sheet promises “a world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of four hundred and twenty beats and vibes,” in addition to “fully-simulated physics based walking.”

Baby Steps will launch for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC in 2024.