Friday the 13th prices cut before the game disappears from storefronts

Friday the 13th is a game that pits iconic slasher villain Jason against a gaggle of helpless teenagers. Up to seven players can try to escape Camp Crystal Lake, but the most dangerous thing about the game appears to be its licensing issues. Friday the 13th will be removed from all storefronts on Dec. 31, 2023, and the game is now on sale for anyone who wishes to give it a spin before it vanishes. Friday the 13th will continue to function until “at least” the end of 2024.

The official Friday the 13th Twitter account shared this news in an announcement, which reads in part: “At this time, we’ve made the decision to reduce the price to $4.99 for the base game and $0.99 for each piece of DLC content. We will continue to offer the title and content at that price point right up until it is removed from digital/physical storefronts.”

This isn’t the first licensing-related hurdle that the Friday the 13th game has faced. Following a dispute with series co-creator Victor Miller, the game’s matchmaking servers were closed in 2020. The game has still been available through peer-to-peer matchmaking, but it seems as though that too will be coming to an end. Thanks to the slashed prices, at least new players can enjoy the game on the cheap.

If you’re in the mood for another asymmetrical horror experience against classic movie murderers, publisher Gun has moved on to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. In that adaptation, players can either try to escape the farm as a survivor, or play as a member of the twisted Sawyer family.