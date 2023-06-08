There’s no better action TV running today than Warrior. The martial arts drama set in late 19th century San Francisco follows rival gang wars and the changing landscape of the country through the eyes of Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a skilled martial artist who moved to the area from China in search of his sister. Much has changed since then, but the show still rules.

Warrior premiered on Cinemax in 2019, and when Cinemax announced in 2020 they would no longer be producing their own programming, the show’s future was in up in the air. Luckily, Max decided to take it on, pulling the show onto its platform and picking up the third season.

And thank god for that, because the show consistently has the best action on television. Koji and Joe Taslim are among the best screen fighters of their generation, and in addition to their terrific martial arts prowess, the pair ooze charisma. Any time they match up in Warrior, it’s a can’t-miss event, and the show brings plenty of other talented fighters into the fray as well, with coordinator Brett Chan delivering gorgeous choreography (earning a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2021 for outstanding stunt coordination).

The trailer for the new season promises great fights and new alliances, and also gives you a taste of everything that makes Warrior fun television. Muscular, sweating Joe Taslim! Swaggerful Andrew Koji! Sarcastic Hoon Lee! Smirking Jason Tobin! Badass Olivia Cheng! Mark freaking Dacascos! Gorgeous people doing gorgeous things! Warrior is back, which gets a resounding “hell yeah” from me.

The third season of Warrior will premiere on Max starting June 29.