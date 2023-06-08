John Carpenter has a new Left 4 Dead-like game with zombies that ‘blow up real good’

A neat fact that you may not know about horror film director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) is that he’s also a gamer. It’s not uncommon to see Carpenter tweet out thoughts about a recent game he’s been enjoying, but now he’s putting his name on an upcoming co-op first-person shooter called John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando is a collaboration between Focus Entertainment, Saber Interactive (the developer behind World War Z: Aftermath), and Carpenter himself. As Carpenter said in a news release, “Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they’re called ‘the infected.’ Please. They’re ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game.”

Toxic Commando games pits the titular commandos against hordes of mutated monsters in the midst of a supernatural outbreak. Toxic Commando takes place in a world ruled by a terrifying eldritch Sludge God, infesting the land with scum and undead monsters. Instead of soap and suds, the players will use guns, trucks, and katanas to clean this mess up.

The reveal trailer was shown at the Summer Game Fest live showcase, which shows the commandos mow down a few nasty beasts while singing along with Bon Jovi. It looks like players will have to navigate these massive, Left 4 Dead-style fights both on foot and with heavily armored vehicles. It also looks like there are special monster mutations who will require different tactics to take down.