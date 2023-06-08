Prince of Persia comes back with a new side-scrolling game

Surprise, there is a new Prince of Persia game after all. After repeated bad news regarding a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, fans will get Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, on Jan. 18, 2024.

In a two-minute trailer shown at Summer Game Fest, gameplay showed that The Lost Crown will return to its side-scrolling and platforming roots, with plenty of combos in the combat.

According to a statement from Ubisoft, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will launch on Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The new adventure introduces the young warrior Sargon, part of an elite group called The Immortals. They’re sent to the cursed land of Mount Qaf to save Prince Ghassan.

The statement also noted that the original soundtrack will feature music from Mentrix, an Iranian-born composer, who will bring traditional instruments together with modern sounds. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is being developed by Ubisoft Montpellier.

The publisher will share more about the game during Monday’s Ubisoft Forward event.