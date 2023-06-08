Sonic Superstars brings back classic gameplay and Sonic’s original designer

Sonic the Hedgehog has a brand-new game that rides the line between modern and classic, thanks to its 2D side-scrolling action and slick 3D graphics. Sonic Superstars will let Sonic fans take control of the Sega’s enduring blue hedgehog and his pals — Tails, Amy Rose, and Knuckles — in a cooperative platformer coming this fall.

Sonic Superstars has a few twists: Sonic and pals can obtain brand-new abilities known as Emerald Powers when they collect Chaos Emeralds. Those powers include the ability to make clones of our heroes and let them swim up waterfalls, and in one moment from the trailer, everyone becomes voxelated squids?

Also back for Sonic’s new adventure is career badguy Dr. Eggman (aka Robotnik) and Fang the Sniper, whom you know, of course, from Game Gear game Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble and Sonic the Fighters. Those two aren’t the only threat, though: Sega says that designer Naoto Ohshima, who created the original look of both Sonic and Eggman, is also back with a new character for Sonic and friends to contend with.

Sonic Superstars is slated for release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year. It’s the closest we’ll get to Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 3 perhaps ever.