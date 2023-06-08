 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Persona 3 remake and Persona 5 tactics game revealed by Atlus

P3 Reload and P5 Tactica leak ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Persona 3 Portable’s male protagonist stands with students Junpei Iori and Yukari Takeda in a blue tinted classroom, as seen from a slightly overhead view. Image: Atlus

Atlus will release a remake (or extensive remaster) of Persona 3, the 2006 role-playing game that debuted on PlayStation 2, in early 2024, according to a leaked video that reportedly originates from the publisher’s Instagram account. Persona 3 Reload, as the project is known, appears to have been a reveal planned for Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, because the leaked trailer indicates it will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC, and will be available through Game Pass.

The trailer shows visuals for Persona 3 Reload that appear to be on par with Persona 5 — of much higher fidelity than the PS2 original and its enhanced rerelease on PlayStation Portable in 2009. The Persona 3 remake is running on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Atlus and P-Studio’s Persona 3 remake appeared to leak back in April, when supposed footage from an internal Sega presentation was posted online.

Separately, Atlus appears to have confirmed via its Instagram account that a new Persona 5 spinoff game, Persona 5 Tactica, is coming. That game is slated for release on Nov. 17, and appears to offer a turn-based, grid-based take on Persona, à la Fire Emblem or XCOM. The cast of Persona 5 is shown, in slightly more cartoonish form, battling enemies using various attacks, Persona summons, and team-based moves.

Persona 5 Tactica is also slated for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC, according to the leaked trailer. However, it seems likely that both titles would also be released on PlayStation platforms; neither trailer indicates exclusivity.

Both trailers appear to have been quickly deleted from Atlus’ social media accounts. Polygon has reached out to Atlus for comment and confirmation on the Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica trailers.

