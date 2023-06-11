Forza Motorsport gets a launch date in latest eye-candy trailer

Forza Motorsport, the simulation racing series’ debut on Xbox Series X, has a launch date: Oct. 10. When it arrives, it will be available day one for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers.

The launch announcement came in another splashy trailer shown Sunday at Xbox Games Showcase. This one effectively sets up the racing simulation’s cover stars: The Cadillac V-Series.R, and the Corvette E-Ray.

Turn 10 Studios has been touting big resolutions, big frame rates, and ray-traced lighting since last year’s reveal, which also came during Xbox’s June showcase. But in a January preview, Turn 10 creative director Chris Esaki told Polygon the game would also use “bleeding-edge physics. […] It’s where the rubber meets the road.”

Quite literally, as the tire modeling has been reworked to deliver more data to the game and therefore more feedback to the player. Individual parts that players use to customize their cars will also make the cars behave distinctly.

Turn 10 did not divulge a vehicle or track roster at Sunday’s presentation; that will likely come closer to the game’s release date. Forza Motorsport is the eighth game in a series stretching back to 2005.