The Crew Motorfest goes to Hawaii, comes back with a launch date

The Crew Motorfest, the third entry in Ubisoft’s open-world racer, got a launch date Monday at Ubisoft Forward: It’s Sept. 14. Drivers will go to Oahu, Hawaii with The Crew Motorfest on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In the trailer shown at Ubisoft Forward, fans were treated to more lush visuals and high performance action in the series’ latest setting. It appears the gang is headed out to paradise for a kind of car festival, somewhat like the old MotorStorm series. Racing environments will include urban locations, off-road rallies, and seaside drives. Moreover, the festival setting includes one enormous corkscrew that should be the focus of a lot of races and open-world stunts.

Notably, players of The Crew 2 will be able to import their car collection into The Crew Motorfest for free. There will also be a closed beta in July; registration for that is open now.

The Crew Motorfest will also be accessible on launch day with an Amazon Luna or Ubisoft Plus subscription. It was first announced back in January and given a release window of sometime this year.

Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower of Lyon, France, The Crew Motorfest follows 2018’s The Crew 2 and 2014’s The Crew.