 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Crew Motorfest goes to Hawaii, comes back with a launch date

Open-world racing corkscrews through paradise

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The Crew Motorfest, the third entry in Ubisoft’s open-world racer, got a launch date Monday at Ubisoft Forward: It’s Sept. 14. Drivers will go to Oahu, Hawaii with The Crew Motorfest on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In the trailer shown at Ubisoft Forward, fans were treated to more lush visuals and high performance action in the series’ latest setting. It appears the gang is headed out to paradise for a kind of car festival, somewhat like the old MotorStorm series. Racing environments will include urban locations, off-road rallies, and seaside drives. Moreover, the festival setting includes one enormous corkscrew that should be the focus of a lot of races and open-world stunts.

Notably, players of The Crew 2 will be able to import their car collection into The Crew Motorfest for free. There will also be a closed beta in July; registration for that is open now.

The Crew Motorfest will also be accessible on launch day with an Amazon Luna or Ubisoft Plus subscription. It was first announced back in January and given a release window of sometime this year.

Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower of Lyon, France, The Crew Motorfest follows 2018’s The Crew 2 and 2014’s The Crew.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Buy two games and get one free at Amazon, including Diablo 4

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Phantom Liberty might be CD Projekt’s last chance to redeem Cyberpunk 2077

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Call of Duty removes Nickmercs skin following streamer’s anti-LGBTQ tweet

By Nicole Clark
/ new

No, Phil Spencer’s shirt isn’t teasing a big game reboot — yet

By Chris Plante
/ new

The black Xbox Series S with a 1 TB SSD is coming Sept. 1. Here’s where you can pre-order it

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023 and what to expect

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon