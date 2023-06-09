Call of Duty removes Nickmercs skin following streamer’s anti-LGBTQ tweet

Call of Duty publisher Activision has removed the “Nickmercs Operator” bundle from its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone stores, after the streamer and former MLG Champion it was named for made an anti-LGBTQ tweet.

On Tuesday, esports broadcaster Chris Puckett responded to footage shared on Twitter of anti-LGBTQ protestors attacking pro-LGBTQ demonstrators in Glendale, California outside of a school board meeting. In his quote tweet, he said: “Americans are in a sad place right now. Let people love who they love and live your own life.”

This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment.



Americans are in a sad place right now.

Let people love who they love and live your own life. https://t.co/iflQJ1xmgC — Puckett ✈️ #CDL2023 (@MLGPuckett) June 7, 2023

Nick Kolcheff, who streams under the name Nickmercs, tweeted in response, with a common anti-LGBTQ talking point that far-right conservatives use to disparage trans people. “They should leave little children alone,” Nickmercs tweeted. “That’s the real issue.” Numerous Twitter users tweeted their disappointment, in response to the statement.

The following day, Nickmercs livestreamed and said that he wouldn’t apologize or remove the statement from Twitter. “I’m not apologizing about the tweet, because I don’t feel like I’m — I don’t feel like it’s wrong,” he said, saying that he and his wife “want to be the one[s] to speak with our child about stuff like that.”

Nickmercs is a popular Twitch streamer with 6.7 million Twitch subscribers and 2.6 million followers on Instagram. He’s a member and co-owner of FaZe Clan, an esports and lifestyle organization. The Nickmercs bundle launched in Call of Duty on May 31, alongside a similar bundle for streamer TimTheTatman. Activision has since pulled a blog post promoting the two bundles.

CharlieIntel, a site that shares Call of Duty news, initially noticed the Nickmercs skins disappearing from Call of Duty stores on Thursday, saying “It appears Activision has removed the Nickmercs bundle from the Warzone and MWII store this evening,” and noting “the removal of his bundle comes a day after Nickmercs’ recent comments about the LGBT+ community.”

The official Call of Duty Twitter account responded on the same day, confirming the removal of the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from those two stores. “We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community,” Call of Duty’s tweet read. Polygon has reached out to Activision for comment, and will update the story when the company responds.

Nickmercs has not made an official statement in light of the skin being pulled from Call of Duty stores. However, he tweeted “families are built through adversity,” noting his appreciation of those who “have my back.” Polygon has reached out to Nickmercs for comment, and will update the story when he responds.